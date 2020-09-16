Edward Long
December 8, 1932 - September 2, 2020
Edward retired from the State of Colorado, he was a Contract Lawyer/ Advisor.
Ed, son of Edward and Kathryn (Dale) Long, was born in Lawrence, KS; graduated from Los Gatos High School in CA; served in the USAF; graduated with a BA in Economics at OU, and a JD at DU.
Ed and Dolores Frelander married October 17, 1959, in Litchfield, MN. He worked at Martin Marietta and later as an investigator for the State of CO.
Ed is survived by De; children, Charlotte, Ashley, Vance, Eddie, Kenny, and Deshaun; granddaughter, Aaliyah, and siblings, Charles and Tyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marijo Lobue. For a complete obituary, visit www.johnsonhagglund.com
.