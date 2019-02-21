Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward McElley. View Sign

Edward M. McElley

January 7, 1930 - February 17, 2019

Edward M. McElley, age 89 years, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home in Clifton, CO.

Edward was born on January 7, 1930, in Oakland, CA, to Domingo McElley and Beatrice Collins McElley. He married his beloved wife, C. Belle McElley, on September 16, 1950, in Oakland, CA. He has been a longtime resident of the Grand Valley and since 2007 has lived in Clifton. Edward was the former owner and operator of Eddie's Highway Service of Grand Junction and a lifetime member of the United States Team Roping Association. Besides enjoying rodeos and roping, Edward was a loving and dedicated family man who enjoyed watching his family prosper in their own individual lives.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, C. Belle McElley; brothers, Bob and Paul; sisters, Pat, Jackie, and Claudia, and grandchildren, Nathan and Tonja.

Survivors include his sons, Dan McElley (Janis) of Clifton, CO and John McElley (Connie) of Palisade, CO; sister, Shirley Pierce of Lakewood, CO; brother, Bill McElley of Anderson, MO; grandchildren, Shelley, Danielle, Sara, Summer, Jimmy, and Bart; great-grandchildren, Colter, Easton, Parker, Hudson, Andrew, Chloe, Edward, and Nathan, and great-great-grandchildren, Jaela and Lilli.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2970 North Avenue, Grand Junction, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

