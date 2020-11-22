1/1
Edward P. Schlagel
1955 - 2020
Edward P. Schlagel

November 24, 1955 - November 16, 2020

Ed Schlagel, 64, passed away from Covid-19, while at Community Hospital.

Ed was born November 24, 1955, to Philip and Elizabeth Schlagel in Greeley, CO. He grew up in the rural area of Kersey, CO, attending elementary school and graduating from Platte Valley High School in 1974. After high school Ed graduated from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO with a degree in Agriculture Management.

In 1984 Ed moved to Grand Junction and married Judith Lehman Schlagel in 1985. In 1990 their only daughter, Kelsey, was born.

For the past 29 years Ed has devoted his time to his business Liqui Green Lawn Care with his wife Judy. He worked hard and took great pride in this business.

Ed's passion was riding his road bicycle, where he rode many miles each week with his dear friends.

Ed was active with the Monument Little League volunteering his time and watching his two granddaughters play softball. He was also an avid collector of antique John Deere tractors. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time at his home in Mexico with Judy, where he loved the beach.

Ed is survived by wife, Judy; daughter, Kelsey Charlesworth (Chance), and granddaughters, Lily and Aubree; sister, Rosemary Hantelman (Steve) of Littleton, CO; brother, Tom Schlagel (Janet), Dillingham, AK; nieces, Katie, Annie, and Grace, and nephews, Cade and Cole.

He is preceded in death by his father, Phil, and mother, Elizabeth.

Ed will be missed dearly by many, including his English Bulldog, Dexter.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Monument Little League, in Ed's name.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
