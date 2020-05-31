Edward Stanley "Stan" HellmanDecember 24, 1923 - May 22, 2020Edward Stanley "Stan" Hellman, 96, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away May 22, 2020, at the Colorado State Veteran's Community Living Center in Rifle, CO.He was born December 24, 1923, to Mildred Mae Shields and Edward Simeon Hellman on the family farm in East Leavenworth, Platte County, Missouri. Stan spent his childhood on the family farm in Missouri and graduated from Weston High School in Weston, MO. He married Mary Margaret Hook in Leavenworth, Kansas, on January 21, 1947. In WWII he served in the Army Air Corp. He has been a resident of Grand Junction since 1961.Stan lived in many towns in Colorado and Utah while he worked for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. He was a signal maintainer for the railroad for 40 years.Stan was a long-time member of Crossroads Methodist Church and a charter member of Western Colorado Arabian Horse Club. He was also a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and VFW.He worked with horses all his life and raised Arabian horses as an adult. He played football in high school and enjoyed watching football, baseball, and golf. His interests also included playing cards, collecting rocks, studying genealogy, Bible study, and volunteering at church. He was life-long learner and devoted family man. Stan believed, "Life is 10% what you make it and 90% how you take it."Stan is survived by daughters, Judith M. Wadkins of Grand Junction, CO; Janet M. Gray of Glade Park, CO, and Connie S. Clark of Grand Junction, CO; sister, Mary Pauline Hund of Platte City, MO; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Margaret; daughter, Donna Lou Kossler; two brothers, and two sisters.Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned. Interment will be at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504 or CVCLC at Rifle, 851 E. 5th Street, Rifle, CO 81650 memorial for Stan Hellman.