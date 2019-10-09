Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Service 11:00 AM Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward W. Johnson



Our beloved husband, father and brother, Edward W. Johnson of Montrose, CO, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. He died of natural causes.



Ed was born in January 1943 in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Russel E. Johnson and Dorothy Dahlgren Johnson. He grew up in Winthrop, MN and Littleton, CO and graduated from Littleton High School. After high school, he went to the University of Colorado in both Boulder and Denver. In his life he worked as a banker, real estate broker and developer.



A 43-year resident, Ed loved Montrose. He was involved in the community with Rotary and was a former President of Montrose Economic Development Corp. He and his partners donated the land for the Pavilion and Botanical Garden. They also developed Vista San Juan Subdivision and started the Eagle Landing Golf Course which later became the Bridges Golf Course. He was also very involved in the Republican Party and was elected to be a presidential nominating delegate. He was a lifetime member of NRA, Montrose Rod & Gun Club, and a former member of SASS (Cowboy shooting), the San Juan Shooting Range and Delta Trap Club.



Ed learned his love for the outdoors from his dad and the Boy Scouts, Troop 444 of Littleton, CO. He had a wonderful leader that loved to take the boys on all sorts of camping and hiking trips. Ed was on the Arapahoe Rescue Patrol and Jaycees of Craig, CO. As a member, Ed organized and guided fund-raising rafting trips on the Yampa and Green Rivers. He enjoyed 4-wheeling trips to our beautiful mountains and Moab's lovely canyons. Other things he enjoyed were hunting, fishing at Lake Powell, skeet, trap, cowboy and all other types of shooting. Ed enjoyed big things (machines of all types) like large tractors, trucks, and busses.



He was preceded in death by son, Edward W. Johnson, Jr., and his mother, Dorothy and father, Russel Johnson.



He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Pamela N. Gilbert Johnson; daughter, Kristine K. Johnson Mencimer (Mike) of Boulder, CO; brother, Robert E. "Bob" Johnson (Patti) of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Theodore, Ezekiel and Tallulah Mencimer Johnson; niece, Lisa Mauser; nephew, Eric Johnson, and grandnephews, Nathan and Luke.



Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by internment at Grand View Cemetery.



Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose will be in charge of all arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be given to NRA Education for Youth or a

