Edward Wallace Crilly
January 12, 1944 - November 3, 2019
Edward Wallace "Ed" Crilly, 75, died in his Palisade, CO home on November 3, 2019.
He was born in Everett, Bedford County, PA to Wilbur Franklin "Frank" Crilly and Leota Marie Claycomb Crilly on January 12, 1944. He graduated from Columbian High School in Tiffin, OH in 1962.
Ed worked in construction until joining the US Army in 1967. He trained in Fort Dix, NJ; Monterey, CA; Fort Devens, MA, and served in Panama, Thailand and Vietnam.
After his discharge, he went to Golden, CO for farrier schooling. He returned to Tiffin, OH and graduated from Tiffin University in 1978.
In 1981, he moved to Grand Junction, CO and was a loan officer at Mesa United Bank and joined Elks Lodge # 575. He was a light and heavy equipment specialist and salesman for Easyway Rental, Rentex and Rifle Equipment, living in Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. After retirement, he moved to Palisade where he once again became an active member of the Elks. Through the years he held many offices in this organization including Exalted Ruler in 1985 and faithfully volunteered many hours. In 2017 Ed was named "Elk of the Year" by this lodge.
Ed enjoyed talking to people and listening to their stories. He could tell a few stories himself.
He read a lot, liked to hunt and fish with his friend, Mike Monroe, and he was an avid Ohio State fan.
Ed is survived by sisters, Joan Crilly Stoner, Tiffin, OH; Charlotte Crilly Schultz (Larry) of Port Clinton, OH, and Janette Crilly, Sandusky, OH; nieces, Michelle Stoner Tschanen (Chris) of Sycamore, OH; Linda Stoner Auger (Peter) of Alton Bay, NH; Kelly Schultz York (Brad) of Port Clinton, OH, and Heidi Schultz, of Santa Maria, CA; nephew, Ryan Schultz of Port Clinton, OH; five great-nieces; two great-nephews, and one great-great-niece in Ohio, all of whom loved him so.
An Elks Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 10 at the Grand Junction Elks Lodge ballroom at 1:00 p.m. A military burial will take place at a future date at Fairmont Cemetery in Tiffin, OH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial to Grand Junction VA in memory of Ed Crilly, 2121 N. Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501. And as Ed would always say, "Catch ya later."
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2019