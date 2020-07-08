1/1
Elaine J. Conlon
1940 - 2020
Elaine J. Conlon

September 12, 1940 - July 3, 2020

Elaine J. Conlon, 79, passed from this life July 3, 2020.

Born September 12, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah to Gene and Rex Christensen, she attended school in Manti, graduating from West High in Salt Lake City.

Her early professional life included secretarial work and sales management for large trucking firms. Elaine graduated Cum Laude from Metro State College, Denver, in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services, becoming a drug and alcohol counselor.

On August 20, 1988, Elaine married the love of her life, Clifford Conlon, moving with him to Aurora, Cedaredge, and finally Grand Junction, Colorado.

Throughout her life Elaine loved to help people, volunteering at the Delta County Hospital ER, the ER at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, and as a Victim's Advocate for the Grand Junction Police, where her love of dogs lead to the nickname, "The Dog Advocate." After contracting tinnitus, she formed a support group to help others suffering with the affliction.

Elaine was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents, and is survived by her loving husband; nephew, Tony, and numerous family members and friends. She will be interred in Cedaredge.

Elaine was loved by many and will be greatly missed.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
