Elda Jones Hiatt
December 10, 1923 - February 26, 2019
Elda Jones Hiatt, 95, passed away February 26, 2019, at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Elda was born December 10, 1923, in Grand Junction, CO, to Price and Ada Jones.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Durdard D. Hiatt; daughter, Barbara; nephew, Lyle Parkes, and five sisters.
She is survived by her niece, Nancy Hansen; great-nieces, Somer Axelson and Melissa Carter from Rifle, CO, and special friend, Chloe Marx from DeBeque, CO.
Our special thanks to Mantey Heights for their wonderful loving care of Elda. Elda requested no services be held.
Donations can be made in her memory to Plateau/DeBeque Hospice, Box 294, Collbran, CO 81624.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019