Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elda Hiatt. View Sign

Elda Jones Hiatt

December 10, 1923 - February 26, 2019

Elda Jones Hiatt, 95, passed away February 26, 2019, at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Elda was born December 10, 1923, in Grand Junction, CO, to Price and Ada Jones.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Durdard D. Hiatt; daughter, Barbara; nephew, Lyle Parkes, and five sisters.

She is survived by her niece, Nancy Hansen; great-nieces, Somer Axelson and Melissa Carter from Rifle, CO, and special friend, Chloe Marx from DeBeque, CO.

Our special thanks to Mantey Heights for their wonderful loving care of Elda. Elda requested no services be held.

Donations can be made in her memory to Plateau/DeBeque Hospice, Box 294, Collbran, CO 81624.



Elda Jones HiattDecember 10, 1923 - February 26, 2019Elda Jones Hiatt, 95, passed away February 26, 2019, at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Elda was born December 10, 1923, in Grand Junction, CO, to Price and Ada Jones.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Durdard D. Hiatt; daughter, Barbara; nephew, Lyle Parkes, and five sisters.She is survived by her niece, Nancy Hansen; great-nieces, Somer Axelson and Melissa Carter from Rifle, CO, and special friend, Chloe Marx from DeBeque, CO.Our special thanks to Mantey Heights for their wonderful loving care of Elda. Elda requested no services be held.Donations can be made in her memory to Plateau/DeBeque Hospice, Box 294, Collbran, CO 81624. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close