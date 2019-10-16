Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldon W. Coffey. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Eldon W. Coffey



August 15, 1921 - October 12, 2019



Rev. Eldon W. Coffey, 98, of Grand Junction passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.



Eldon was born on August 15, 1921, in Fremont, Nebraska. He lived there until age 12 when the family moved to Denver. He graduated from North High School and served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on a hospital transport ship. While home on furlough he met Mary Boal at the Berkley Baptist Church and they were married in 1946. He graduated from Rockmont College and was ordained to the ministry in 1953.



Eldon pastored three churches, including Central Orchard Mesa Community Church for 25 years. He then served as chaplain to the VA Hospital and several auxiliary organizations. Throughout his ministry, Eldon was known as a friend, being available, and a Christian counselor. He loved people and made it a priority to pray everyday for others.



In addition to his wife of 73 years, Eldon is survived by five children, Steve Coffey of Silverdale, WA; Esther (Jeff) Erickson of Wheaton, IL; Mark (Lorna) Coffey of Falls Church, VA; Sharon (Paul) Barnes of Tustin, CA, and Dan (Dina) Coffey of West Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Jim, Pat, Mark, Steve (Chelsea), Andrew (Hannah), Alisa, Paul (Joy), Peter (Elizabeth), Joshua and Nathan, and five great-grandchildren.



His life will be celebrated at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, Grand Junction, CO on Friday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019

