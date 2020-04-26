Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Delores Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Delores Scott



August 13, 1929 - April 10, 2020



Our dear mother, sister, and friend has passed away. She loved her family and was kind to everyone who ever befriended her or cared for her. How we will miss her sweet nature and wonderful sense of humor.



Delores was born on August 13, 1929, to Wilfred and Oleta Beals in Edgemont, SD. She was the oldest of four girls. Her father was a forest ranger so the family moved often in her early years, living in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. She graduated from Norwood High School, Norwood, CO in 1948.



She married Robert "Gene" Scott in Norwood on December 25, 1948. Early married life was spent in Norwood and then Pueblo, CO where their two daughters were born. They moved to Collbran in 1959 and lived there 58 years. She kept company books for her and Gene's construction company, drove a school bus, was a past Nobel Grand, was active in the Rebekahs, and a member of the Congregational Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, tole painting, playing games, fishing, and especially enjoyed sitting out on her patio in Collbran saying "Isn't this the most beautiful place".



After Gene's death in 2017, she moved to Hoover, AL to be close to her youngest daughter. She died April 10, 2020, in her room at Country Cottages Memory Care.



Preceding her in death were her parents, and husband.



Survivors include daughters, Linda (Dan) Hawkins, Lake Havasu City, AZ and Karen (Lewis) Arnold, Hoover, AL; grandchildren, Brittany Fairbanks, Dustin (Mollie) Arnold, and Kaytlin (Omar) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evelyn, Madelyn, and Adaline, and sisters, Dinece Paquette and Lois Gilstrap of Grand Junction, and Louise Haslem of Hayden, CO.



Services will be held at a later date.

Eleanor Delores ScottAugust 13, 1929 - April 10, 2020Our dear mother, sister, and friend has passed away. She loved her family and was kind to everyone who ever befriended her or cared for her. How we will miss her sweet nature and wonderful sense of humor.Delores was born on August 13, 1929, to Wilfred and Oleta Beals in Edgemont, SD. She was the oldest of four girls. Her father was a forest ranger so the family moved often in her early years, living in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. She graduated from Norwood High School, Norwood, CO in 1948.She married Robert "Gene" Scott in Norwood on December 25, 1948. Early married life was spent in Norwood and then Pueblo, CO where their two daughters were born. They moved to Collbran in 1959 and lived there 58 years. She kept company books for her and Gene's construction company, drove a school bus, was a past Nobel Grand, was active in the Rebekahs, and a member of the Congregational Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, tole painting, playing games, fishing, and especially enjoyed sitting out on her patio in Collbran saying "Isn't this the most beautiful place".After Gene's death in 2017, she moved to Hoover, AL to be close to her youngest daughter. She died April 10, 2020, in her room at Country Cottages Memory Care.Preceding her in death were her parents, and husband.Survivors include daughters, Linda (Dan) Hawkins, Lake Havasu City, AZ and Karen (Lewis) Arnold, Hoover, AL; grandchildren, Brittany Fairbanks, Dustin (Mollie) Arnold, and Kaytlin (Omar) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evelyn, Madelyn, and Adaline, and sisters, Dinece Paquette and Lois Gilstrap of Grand Junction, and Louise Haslem of Hayden, CO.Services will be held at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close