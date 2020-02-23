Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M. McGrath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor M. McGrath, 101, passed away February 20, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO.



She was born January 21, 1919, in Concordia, Kansas to Cecilia Cochell Reed and Charles Reed. She spent her childhood and graduated from high school in Concordia, KS. Prior to living in Grand Junction, she lived in Littleton, CO.



Eleanor was married to Robert E. McGrath for 59 years. Together they raised seven children. She had over 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Heritage Methodist Church in Littleton, CO, and the First United Methodist Church in Concordia, KS. Eleanor was an avid Bridge and Skip-Bo player.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and children, Carol McPherson, Sharon Lacey, and Robert C. McGrath. Eleanor is survived by daughters, Judith (Conrad) Stone and Mary (David) Murrin; sons, Kevin (Doris) McGrath, and Jack (Beth) McGrath; daughter-in-law, Janet McGrath, and sons-in-law, Bill McPherson and Jim Lacey.



Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia, KS, later this year.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020

