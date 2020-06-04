Eleanor Sarah Wagner
October 31, 1925 - June 1, 2020
Delta, Colorado resident, Eleanor S. Wagner passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Delta County Memorial Hospital. She was 94 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow in Delta City Cemetery.
Eleanor Sarah Shockley was born on October 31, 1925, to Edgar C. and Jennie E. (Lyter) Shockley in Carbondale, KS. She grew up in Columbus, NE, and attended schools there. As a teenager, she moved to Cheyenne, WY, to work in an airplane assembly plant in support of the war effort. At the end of the war, she returned to Columbus.
Eleanor married Cecil Carpenter in April 1946, with whom she had four daughters. After Cecil's abrupt departure, Eleanor was left to raise her daughters on her own with a limited education and difficult financial circumstances. A woman of incredible strength and grit, she was determined to keep her family together. There were many times when she went hungry so her children could eat. In an effort to provide a better life for her family, she moved to Fremont, Nebraska in 1958. In 1960, Eleanor began working at Western Electric on the assembly line, and she retired as an instructor in 1982.
In 1960, she met the love of her life, Harold W. Wagner, whom she married on September 16, 1961 in Fremont. They resided in Fremont until 1982, when they moved to Delta to be closer to her family. She spent much of the next 20 years helping to care for her granddaughters, Sarah and Emily. Harold preceded her in death in 1992.
Eleanor was a member of the Community of Christ Church and the VFW Auxiliary. She volunteered at Delta County Memorial Hospital and the Delta Senior Center. She enjoyed working puzzles and taking walks. Her church and her family were very important in her life.
Eleanor is survived by daughter, Jeanette Roberts of Delta, and grandchildren, Steven (Dawn) Armstead of Phoenix; Jaydine Fields (Alex Chliwny) of Tucson, AZ; Sarah Roberts of Washington, D.C., and Emily Roberts (David Mayer) of Denver. She was preceded in death by daughters, Christine Armstead, Sharon Slosser, and Sylvia Culver, as well as several brothers and sisters.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Community of Christ Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.