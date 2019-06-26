Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Rose McQuillen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Rose McQuillen, passed away in Grand Junction on June 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 21, 1937 to William & Rosella Treacy. She graduated from Boca Ciega H.S. in St. Petersburg, Fl. and received her AA degree from Spokane Community College. Elizabeth worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 20 years. She was a volunteer for Social Services and the American Red Cross in Grand Junction. She loved reading, knitting and crocheting. She was friendly, dedicated to her family was hard working and always ready to help. She was preceded in death by her husband William Arthur McQuillen and daughter Deborah Eileen Cadiz. Brother William Treacy and Sister Martha Henneman. She is survived by her son, Scott (Kimberly)McQuillen of Grand Junction, Marjorie (John) Rodriguez of Ventura, Ca., Cynthia(Roy)Edgington of Fernley, Nevada and Barbara McQuillen of Grand Junction. Brother Robert Treacy of Florida. She was the devoted grand mother of 13, Great Grandmother of 17 and Great Great Grandmother of 4. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Grand Junction Veterans Cemetery pavilion, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Arrangements were entrusted to Browns Cremation and Funeral Service



