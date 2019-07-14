Elizabeth "Betty" Weseman, age 96, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019, in Grand Junction. Elizabeth Katherine Niles was born May 25, 1923, in Waterloo, Iowa, to parents Kenneth and Jesse Niles. Due to her father's death three months prior to her birth, and her mother's death while giving birth to her, Betty was raised by her mother's brother, Warren Goutermont and his wife, Henrietta. Betty is survived by her sons, Stephan (Elaine) Weseman of Grand Junction, and Douglas (Linda) Weseman of Oroville, California; daughter, Susan (Frank) Scorca of Fremont, California; grandchildren, Aaron Weseman, Dana (Ricky Caswell) Weseman, David, Joshua, and Matthew Scorca, Tina and Julie Weseman; her brothers, Herbert, Howard, Stuart, and Chester Niles; and sisters, Margery Larson, Ellen Roberts, and Lois Watson. Betty was an insurance agent and worked for many agencies and companies throughout her career. She was actively involved with The Insurance Women and served as president and in many other capacities. During her retirement, Betty volunteered for the Pink Ladies of Oroville Hospital in Oroville, California; and Community Hospital in Grand Junction. She received recognition and many awards for the tireless number of hours she put into volunteering. She was also involved with her church and served in many ways. Betty loved the Lord, her family, and her many friends. She will be remembered as being faithful, loving, and kind, with a smile that could light up a room. A celebration of Betty's life is scheduled for July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Palisade Church of the Nazarene, 3595 Front Street, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. The family would like to thank The Retreat at Harbor Cove and HopeWest Hospice for their loving care of Betty. In remembrance of Betty, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th Street Unit B Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalms 23:6
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 14, 2019