Ella L. Boothe
July 13, 1941 - September 20, 2019
Wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, Ella Boothe passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family on September 20, 2019, of a sudden heart attack. After two surgeries, it was time for Ella to rest and be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Ella was born in Buffalo, WY, to Leonard "Red" and Helen Arthur. The family moved to Montrose, CO in 1946, and Ella graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. Ella was an LPN and a phlebotomist working many years as a volunteer even after her retirement from the Grand Junction Regional Center.
Ella married Jewel Schottel in Montrose and they had four children. She then met and married Rocky Boothe, the love of her life. Over the next 30 years she loved traveling and living life with Rocky, and especially enjoyed bringing their families together for all kinds of celebrations. Ella always looked forward to sending you home with some kind of canned goods, knitted items, or her crochet work. When she wasn't busy making home, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping.
Ella is survived by her husband, Rocky; brothers, John (Paulette) and Pat (Gerry) Arthur; sister-in-law, Pansie (Ed) Hackler; daughters, Kim Lovlin and Kandi (Del) Dawson; son, Chris (Shaye) Schottel; step-daughter, Shawnalee Boothe, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Roy and David; son, Scott and step-son, Wayne.
Arrangements are being made by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Crippin Funeral Home. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to an afternoon luncheon at the home of Chris and Shaye Schottel, 16611 6400 Road, Montrose, CO.
