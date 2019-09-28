Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella L. Boothe. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Service 2:00 PM Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ella L. Boothe



July 13, 1941 - September 20, 2019



Wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, Ella Boothe passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family on September 20, 2019, of a sudden heart attack. After two surgeries, it was time for Ella to rest and be with her Lord Jesus Christ.



Ella was born in Buffalo, WY, to Leonard "Red" and Helen Arthur. The family moved to Montrose, CO in 1946, and Ella graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. Ella was an LPN and a phlebotomist working many years as a volunteer even after her retirement from the Grand Junction Regional Center.



Ella married Jewel Schottel in Montrose and they had four children. She then met and married Rocky Boothe, the love of her life. Over the next 30 years she loved traveling and living life with Rocky, and especially enjoyed bringing their families together for all kinds of celebrations. Ella always looked forward to sending you home with some kind of canned goods, knitted items, or her crochet work. When she wasn't busy making home, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping.



Ella is survived by her husband, Rocky; brothers, John (Paulette) and Pat (Gerry) Arthur; sister-in-law, Pansie (Ed) Hackler; daughters, Kim Lovlin and Kandi (Del) Dawson; son, Chris (Shaye) Schottel; step-daughter, Shawnalee Boothe, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Roy and David; son, Scott and step-son, Wayne.



Arrangements are being made by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Crippin Funeral Home. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to an afternoon luncheon at the home of Chris and Shaye Schottel, 16611 6400 Road, Montrose, CO.

Ella L. BootheJuly 13, 1941 - September 20, 2019Wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, Ella Boothe passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family on September 20, 2019, of a sudden heart attack. After two surgeries, it was time for Ella to rest and be with her Lord Jesus Christ.Ella was born in Buffalo, WY, to Leonard "Red" and Helen Arthur. The family moved to Montrose, CO in 1946, and Ella graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. Ella was an LPN and a phlebotomist working many years as a volunteer even after her retirement from the Grand Junction Regional Center.Ella married Jewel Schottel in Montrose and they had four children. She then met and married Rocky Boothe, the love of her life. Over the next 30 years she loved traveling and living life with Rocky, and especially enjoyed bringing their families together for all kinds of celebrations. Ella always looked forward to sending you home with some kind of canned goods, knitted items, or her crochet work. When she wasn't busy making home, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping.Ella is survived by her husband, Rocky; brothers, John (Paulette) and Pat (Gerry) Arthur; sister-in-law, Pansie (Ed) Hackler; daughters, Kim Lovlin and Kandi (Del) Dawson; son, Chris (Shaye) Schottel; step-daughter, Shawnalee Boothe, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Roy and David; son, Scott and step-son, Wayne.Arrangements are being made by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Crippin Funeral Home. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to an afternoon luncheon at the home of Chris and Shaye Schottel, 16611 6400 Road, Montrose, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close