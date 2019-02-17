Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elly Eidinger. View Sign

Elisabeth "Elly" Eidinger

August 7, 1922 - January 5, 2019

Elly passed away on the morning of January 5; she was 96.

She was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, the only child of Ernst Moritz Schmidt and Johanna deBree. She endured a very unpleasant childhood and was only in her early 20's when Hitler invaded Holland. Nevertheless Elly was determined to better her life. A lady she worked for admired her determination and offered to pay for her schooling to become a midwife. After finishing her training, she was able to take over the practice of a retiring midwife. It was a career that she loved; delivering babies for women mainly from the "Red Light" district.

While running messages in the Underground during the war, Elly met her future husband, Bruno Eidinger. They were married on September 19, 1945.

In November 1954, the family which now included son York, and daughter, Annuschka, immigrated to the US first settling in NYC. They later moved to Odgen, Utah, then Long Beach, and Paramount, California. In 1961 Bruno purchased the Pitkin Hotel in Pitkin, Colorado, which they owned until 1981. Elly loved Pitkin and spent her summers there until she was well into her 80's. In 1964, the family moved to Grand Junction.

Elly loved traveling, cooking and entertaining friends, but her greatest love was talking to people about the Bible and the wonderful promises from God of life in a restored paradise soon to be realized here on earth.

Elly is preceded in death by her husband, Bruno, in 1983, and grandson, Deke DeCrow.

She is survived by children, "George" York (Aleen) Eidinger of Las Animas, CO, and "Susi" Annuschka (Tim) DeCrow of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Eidinger of Grand Junction; Jeffrey (Lori) DeCrow; Darrin (Chanelle) DeCrow, of Grand Junction; Lance (Holly) DeCrow of Silt, CO; Jennifer (Lex) Nichols of Rocky Ford, CO; Jackie (Ron) Campbell, and Sarah (Brent) Hackney, all of Grand Junction; Jeremy, Jude, and Isaac Morkus, and Barbara Zurn, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the Clifton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 2 at 2:00 p.m.

