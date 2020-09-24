Elsie P. Martinez



November 30, 1944 - August 22, 2020



Elcira "Elsie" Precides Martinez, age 75, died at Parker Adventist Hospital on August 22, 2020. The cause of death was respiratory failure due to complications from Covid19 infection. Elsie passed peacefully with her daughter at her side. Elsie's last wishes were that she was looking forward to going home to heaven to go fishing with her brother, Joe, at her leisure.



Born on November 30, 1944 in Antonito, Colorado, Elsie relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado where she met the Martinez family, and married Jose Fabian Martinez. The couple then adopted their only child together in September of 1971. Elsie went on to build her career goals with the State of Colorado where she practiced direct care of developmentally disabled patients. The cornerstone of who Elsie was, and her heart to love was found in her devotion to her beloved clients. Elsie's work and love of each of them was a prolific influence on her daughter and those who were blessed enough to see her in that element. Elsie's passion was caring for her clients at the Grand Junction Regional Center for 25 years until her retirement. She was a vibrant soul and was loved by many colleagues she worked with over the years at the Grand Junction Regional Center.



Elsie's hobbies throughout her life included camping and fishing in the outdoors of Mesa County's beautiful landscape, sewing, spending time with her sisters, playing bingo, family board game nights, attending festivals, and listening to music and dancing. Elsie's love for her family remains an incredible source of her continued presence for us all. She played a strong matriarchal role in raising her grandchildren and inspiring her daughter to pursue post-secondary educational goals and relocate to Denver for career goals. Elsie is our lighthouse continuing to light our way.



Survivors include daughter, Tanya Lea Martinez who resides in Denver; grandchildren, Danielle Carey Martinez 33, Shalimar Julie Martinez 28, Titus James Carlin 18, and Micah John Carlin 13, whom all reside in Denver, CO. Also surviving are Elsie's sisters, Lucy Leonard, Mary Cass, and Joanne Sisneros of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Alfred Sisneros of Clifton, CO, and niece, Cassandra Cass of Grand Junction, CO. Elsie had many nieces and nephews whom she loves dearly from both the Martinez Family and Sisneros Family.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Clotilde Gomez; father, Carlos Sisneros; husband, J. Fabian Martinez; brother, Joseph Sisneros; sister, Lillian Sandoval; mother-in-law (whom she adored), Gregorita Martinez; beloved nieces and nephews: Gregory Martinez, God-son, James Francisco Martinez, Robert Royal Cass, Jr. (her Robbie), Oliver Maez, Matthew Gonzales, God-daughter, Tammy Christine Gard, Donna Sisneros, Joanne Montoya, and Mickey Garcia.



Informal gathering arrangements are being carefully planned and evaluated due to COVID19 social distancing restrictions. Date and time of celebration memoir to be announced or potentially performed via Facebook live for safety reasons.



