Emelina Bertha LefebreJuly 25, 1930 - September 8, 2020Emelina LeFebre, 90, passed away at home on September 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.Emelina was born on July 25, 1930, on the family farm in Espinosa, Colorado, to Meliton and Eliza Lopez. She grew up on the farm responsible for household duties and taking care of her younger sisters.She graduated from Manassa High School in 1948, married Alfred LeFebre in 1951, and moved to Pueblo, Colorado. In 1956, Alfred and Emelina moved to Grand Junction so that Alfred could begin his career with the Colorado Department of Revenue.Emelina was a homemaker, providing love and support to her six sons. While it was a full time job raising six sons, she found time to volunteer in the community. She was one of the founding members of the Latin Anglo Alliance. She worked tirelessly at the St. Vincent DePaul store, part of St. Joseph Catholic Church founded to help the needy. She supported the Knights of Columbus in numerous activities, helped prepare meals at St. Joseph's for funerals and weddings, and helped clean the church. She also volunteered as an election judge. Emelina worked at a local nursing home, loving her time there taking care of the elderly.She loved playing bingo, visiting friends and attending all of the sports and activities in which her boys and grandkids participated.Emelina was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred and brother, Tony. She is survived by sisters, Lupita, Cleo, and Rose; sons, Rick, Bob, Larry (Audrey), Mike (Tracy), Joe and Tom (Teri); grandchildren, Brie, Katie, Matt, Ashton, Luke, Nick, Emma, Sam, Maria, Drew, Trey and Tycen; nine great-grandchildren, and special niece, Roberta (Ron) Oribello.Rosary and viewing will take place at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel September 17, from 6 - 7:00 with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held September 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.Donations, in her memory, may be made to Catholic Outreach.