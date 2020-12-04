1/1
Emery Edward "Ed" Connors
1941 - 2020
Emery Edward "Ed" Connors

June 12, 1941 - November 25, 2020

Ed passed away November 25, 2020, at the Veteran's Medical Center.

Ed was born on June 12, 1941 to Emmett and Winifred "Thayer" Connors in Leadville, Colorado, where he grew up.

He served in the United States Marines from 1959-1963.

Ed was a wonderful husband and father. He will be missed greatly by all.

Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Guy (Sandy) of Silt, CO; Shane of Vancouver, WA, and Todd of NM; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald of Canon City, CO; sister, Pat of Buena Vista, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Francis, and sister, Eilene.

Due to Covid, memorial services will be held in the spring.

Online condolences can be posted at https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Emery-Connors.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
