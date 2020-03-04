Emma Louise McCreanor
August 29, 1934 - March 1, 2020
Emma Louise McCreanor, age 85, passed away on March 1, 2020, due to natural causes. She was surrounded by family members at St. Mary's Hospital.
She is survived by her five children, Richard McCreanor, Trudy McCreanor, Margaret McCreanor, Wendy Baldwin and Phillip McCreanor. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Emma was born in Denver, CO in 1934, to Rose and Richard Merrill and spent her youth in Colorado. She was a student at Radcliff University; she later married and moved to Pennsylvania. She finished her degree from California University of Pennsylvania and received her teaching certificate from Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO. In 1974, Emma relocated to Collbran, CO, where she taught school and later settled in Grand Junction.
Emma was a member of the Grand Junction Historical Society and a volunteer at the Museum of Western Colorado. She had done extensive historical research in the Grand Junction area as well as other parts of Western Colorado.
A Celebration of Emma's life will be held for family and friends at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A reception in her honor will follow from 3 - 5:00 p.m. Please, no flowers or gifts. Donations can be made in her name to the Museum of Western Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020