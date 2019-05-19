Emma J. Vagneur
December 9, 1926 - May 4, 2019
Emma J. Vagneur passed away peacefully May 4, 2019.
She was born in Carbondale on December 9, 1926 to Victor and Sidonia Jammaron. Emma graduated from G.C.H.S. in Glenwood Springs. She worked for an accounting firm after graduation. On November 14, 1953, she married Glen D. Vagneur in Aspen.
Emma is survived by brothers, Joe (Louise) Jammaron and Leo (Rosemarie) Jammaron; sister, Fran (Nick) Pratt, and many nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen, and sister, Ida Mandis.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Memorial contributions, in her honor, may be made to a .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 19, 2019