Obituary

Emmett Lee Haptonstall



June 7, 1938 - February 7, 2020



Emmett Lee Haptonstall passed into the lord's hands on February 7, 2020. He was born June 7, 1938, in Delta, Colorado to Chester and Lois Haptonstall.



Emmett served 35 years with the Colorado Dept. of Transportation as a project engineer. In addition, Emmett had a distinguished 32 year military career, serving eight years as the Command Sergeant Major. He had 20 years volunteering with the Rifle Fire Protection District and a term as fire chief. He was a certified EMT, a high school referee and a City Councilmen in Rifle.



Emmett was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; second wife, Marion, and brothers, Gary and Dennis.



He is survived by his three boys, Mark (Tracy), Mike (Anna), and Chet (Jan); sisters, Carol (Russ) and Laura, and brother, Ray (Darla); sister-in-law, Tammy; numerous grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.



A graveside service will be held June 6 at the Cedaredge Cemetery followed by a reception in Delta.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope, Inc.

