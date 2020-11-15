1/1
Eric Anthony Calhoon
1971 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Anthony Calhoon

April 1, 1971 - October 30, 2019

Eric Anthony Calhoon passed away in Casco Township, Michigan.

He was born April 1, 1971, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sylvia and Paul Calhoon. He graduated from La Serna High, class of '89, where he played football in Whittier, California. Later, he moved back to Grand Junction, where he married.

He then moved to Olatha, Kansas, where he worked for ITS for about 20 years. He enjoyed working on cars, and Christmas and Halloween decorating. He coached soccer for kids and whatever sport they were playing. He was always helping the friends and neighbors. He doted on his children. He loved Nascar, drawing, and dirt track racing.

His smile and quick wit will be sorely missed.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Paul, and son, Hayden. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia; brothers, Troy Allen Joned and Christopher Calhoon of Denver; Paul and Toni of Grand Junction; many cousins, nieces and nephews; daughter, Breena of Grand Junction, and son, Chase, of Kansas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved