Eric Anthony Calhoon



April 1, 1971 - October 30, 2019



Eric Anthony Calhoon passed away in Casco Township, Michigan.



He was born April 1, 1971, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sylvia and Paul Calhoon. He graduated from La Serna High, class of '89, where he played football in Whittier, California. Later, he moved back to Grand Junction, where he married.



He then moved to Olatha, Kansas, where he worked for ITS for about 20 years. He enjoyed working on cars, and Christmas and Halloween decorating. He coached soccer for kids and whatever sport they were playing. He was always helping the friends and neighbors. He doted on his children. He loved Nascar, drawing, and dirt track racing.



His smile and quick wit will be sorely missed.



Eric was preceded in death by his father, Paul, and son, Hayden. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia; brothers, Troy Allen Joned and Christopher Calhoon of Denver; Paul and Toni of Grand Junction; many cousins, nieces and nephews; daughter, Breena of Grand Junction, and son, Chase, of Kansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store