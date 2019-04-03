Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Delk. View Sign

Ernest Glen Delk

October 6, 1942 - March 27, 2019

Ernie Delk passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, in Colorado Springs, after a long battle with COPD and Parkinson's disease. He was 76.

He was born in Galena, Missouri to Florence (Short) and Oda Herman "Jack" Delk and was one of 11 children. After moving to Colorado, he joined the Army. He served in Germany and Vietnam. After returning from wartime service, he met and married Sharon (Bohl) Delk. They had two daughters before divorcing. He later married Jann (Campbell) Delk. After he retired in 2000, Ernie and Jann traveled for several years before settling in Colorado Springs.

His parents; brother, Ray, and sisters, Wilma and Margy, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Jann of Colorado Springs; brothers, Jay Frank (Essie) of Andrews, Texas; Ermie of Denver; Virgil (Joan) of Collbran; Dale (Ruth Ann) of Grand Junction; Rickey (Becky) of Grand Junction, and Ron (Cheri) Barber of Fruita; sister, Louella Delk Wilson of Shackelford, Virginia; daughters, Robin (Scott) Iles and Lisa Downs of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Downs, Alexander, Matthew, and Kindell Iles, and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held April 4th at Crossroads United Methodist Church (30 and F Road) at 11:00 a.m. A military service will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close