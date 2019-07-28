Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Duane Hodson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Duane Hodson



November 24, 1931 - July 17, 2019



Ernest was born in Loma, CO, to Ernest W. and Ruth L. Hoffman Hodson on November 24, 1931. He passed away peacefully, July 17, 2019, at the VA Medical Center with his family at his side, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.



Ernest, or Duane as many knew him, spent his childhood in Loma on the family farm. He attended Loma Elementary and graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1950. In December of that year he enlisted in the



Ernest was assigned to the Strategic Air Command and stationed at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico where Ruby joined him later. In 1952, he was transferred to Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, KS. It was there that their first child, Debbie, was born in 1954.



Ernest was discharged in 1954 and the family returned to Loma. They purchased a farm and in 1955, welcomed their second child, Tom.



Ernest also worked at the American Gilsonite Refinery. Patti joined the family in 1960. In 1966, Ernest hired on with the Denver and Rio Grande Rail Road as a brakeman and later was promoted to conductor. He retired in 1989.



After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, making many beautiful pieces for friends and family. Other hobbies included restoring old tractors with his grandchildren. He received numerous awards for his tractors. Ernest was a dedicated family man. He loved being surrounded by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was an avid Broncos and CU Buffs fan, loved reading, listening to music and never missed an opportunity to enjoy chocolate. He loved his country and the State of Colorado; there wasn't a historical fact about his state that he couldn't recall at a moments notice. Ernest was a member of the Living Hope Church on Orchard Mesa.



Ernest is preceded in death by son, Ernest Thomas; his parents; sister, Marge Marinelli; brother-in-law, Albert Marinelli; brothers, Jack and Bert Hodson; brothers-in-law, Joe and Corky Newitt; sister-in-law, Bettie Muhlestein, and nephews, Michael Saunders, and Tim Hodson.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby Newitt Hodson; daughters, Debbie (Melvin) Buniger, and Patti (Nick) Cholas; grandchildren, Sarah Gascon, Matt (Ashley) Buniger, Luke (Rochelle) Buniger, Ashley Cholas, and Zach (Iesha) Cholas (or as Grampa called them Sessa, Madjew, Toady, Dee, and Bobo); nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Virginia (Bob) Saunders, and numerous nieces, and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at Living Hope Church on August 10, from 1 - 4:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be sent in his name to Living Hope Church, 2840 B1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81503.

