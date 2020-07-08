Ernestine Coeta Marie KellerNovember 27, 1927 - July 2, 2020Ernestine Coeta Marie Keller "Teeny" passed away at her home in the Commons on July 2, 2020. Her passing was peaceful and came after several months of declining health. She was 92 years old.Teeny was born "A Dustbowl Baby" on November 22, 1927 in Baca County, CO, to Ernie and Jenny Hoover. Teeny was proud of her dustbowl heritage and had many memories of those very hard times. She grew up in Pritchett, CO, and attended school in Springfield, CO, graduating from Springfield High School in 1945.In 1946 her brother-in-law brought a friend from Buffalo, New York, home from the war. Teeny and C.O. met, fell in love and were married on her birthday in 1946. Two sons soon followed, Mike in 1947, and Chuck in 1949. Through the years they lived in Springfield CO; Buffalo, NY; Moab, Utah; Denver, CO, and Grand Junction, CO.Teeny was a homemaker, mother and "Girl Friday" to C.O. There was much traveling and entertaining in her life, and she was able to get it all done while still being a huge part of her boy's lives. She was quick to laugh, loved to laugh and could always make a good time better. She will truly be missed by many, and her passing will be felt for a long time.Teeny moved to the Commons (known in her family as the Teeny Town) in 2008 and was one of their longest residents. She had a cottage which she loved for ten years, and in 2018 she moved into "the big house". The care, the compassion and the kindness which she received from the Commons staff has been remarkable. We will never be able to thank them for all they did to make her 12 years there so comfortable. We would also like to thank HopeWest, who helped her caregivers make her last weeks as easy as possible.Teeny was preceded in death by son, Mike in 1965, and husband, C.O. in 2007. She is survived by son, Chuck (Debbie; granddaughter, Brenda (Rick) Lebeck; grandsons, Brad (Stephanie) Keller and Jonathan (Cassie) Keller; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A small family service is planned.In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Teeny's name to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.