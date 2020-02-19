Ernestine Marie Archuleta Silva
March 31, 1924 - February 13, 2020
Ernestine Marie Archuleta Silva went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020.
She was born March 31, 1924, to Pedro and Cresencia (Baca) Archuleta in El Rito, New Mexico, the youngest of six children. She attended school in El Rio where she met and married Manuel Silva Jr. on August 3, 1944. In 1952 they moved to Fruita, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Silva Jr. (1983); sons, Amadeo and Archie (1971), and James David (1963); oldest granddaughter, Tina Marie (1989), along with her parents and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by sons, Joe (Linda) of Fruita, and Mike (Sherry) of Grand Junction; daughters, Cecilla and Irma of Fruita; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be Friday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Fruita, CO, followed by Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 22, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will take place at New Elmwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made to New Sacred Heart Church or HopeWest Hospice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020