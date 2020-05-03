Errol Waddell



March 11, 1961 - March 13, 2020



Errol Waddell, of Las Vegas, NV, was born in Grand Junction, CO, and later moved to Delta, CO. He attended middle and high school at St. John's Military School, Salina, KS.



He enjoyed long haul trucking through the U.S. Errol was a kind man, with a great personality and always enjoyed telling a good story. He loved his 49ers, country music, family, and friends.



Errol is survived by his loving mother, Deanna Musgrave; sister, Shauna (Ross) Miller; nephews, David Harris, Josh Harris (great-nephew, Logan); niece, Ashley (Scott) Headley Kalkis (great-nieces, Cierra, Makenzie, and Abby); aunts and uncles, Vernon and Barbara Waddell, Gene and Connie Campbell, Marilyn Hill and Lee Waddell; and many cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Waddell; sister, Tamera; step-father, Robert Musgrave; aunts, Rita Stoddard and Caleen King; uncle, Ted King, and beloved grandparents, Joe and Wanda Dominick and Butch and Mildred Waddell.



He fought a good fight but succumbed to heart disease. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. He will be missed. He is placed with his sister, Tamera, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO. In the Fall, we will have a celebration of life at Elmwood Cemetery, to be announced.



