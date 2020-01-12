Estelle Serrano
April 14, 1949 - January 7, 2020
Stella Serrano passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020.
She was born April 14, 1949, in Grand Junction, CO, to Joseph and Juanita Ulibarri. She was married to Jimmie Serrano for 47 years wonderful years and had two children, Laura and Jimmy.
Stella loved spending time with family, and you could always find her at a ballpark cheering on her kids and grandkids. When she wasn't watching a game or traveling to see family, she was either volunteering her time at St. Joseph's Church, working at Enstrom Candies or baking goodies at home.
With Stella, family came first and if you were an acquaintance, you were family. Her calming presence and warm spirit made everyone feel welcomed. She was full of life, wisdom, faith, support, humor, and love. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Juanita Ulibarri; brother, Joseph Pat (Paco) Ulibarri, and sister, Margaret Ulibarri. She is survived by husband, Jim; daughter, Laura (Aaron) Wirth of Grand Junction, CO; son, Jimmy Serrano of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Lawrence (Nikki) Ulibarri; sister, Rose (Jesse) Guillen; sister, Patty Ulibarri; brother, Ray (Debbie) Ulibarri; brother, Bob Ulibarri; numerous nieces and nephews, countless great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation 5:00 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m., Sunday January 12, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday January 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020