Esther A. Heinen
December 28, 1915 - September 7, 2020
Esther Alba Baxter Heinen, age 104, died in her sleep Monday evening, September 7, 2020, of old age.
She was born December 28, 1915, in Aspen, Colorado, the first child of William G. Baxter, Forest Supervisor of the Sopris National Forest, and Lucille Metta Burns Baxter, a secretary for the Smuggler Mine. The family soon moved to a farm near Climbing Hill, IA, where she attended eight school grades, and then moved to Hornick, IA, where she attended and graduated from high school. Esther went on to attend the National Business Training School in Souix City, graduating in a secretarial course and then attended what is now Kansas State University, graduating in 1939 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She then taught high school home economics and commercial subjects at Cawker City, KS, where she met Eugene Heinen, her future husband.
After he was drafted into the Army Air Corps, they were married January 5, 1943 in Wichita, KS. While he was an instructor at airplane mechanics school at Lincoln, NE, she got a job teaching basic electrical systems and technical orders to the airmen, and then as a secretary to the air inspector when Gene was transferred to Gunter Field in Montgomery, AL. While in Montgomery, twin daughters, Marilyn Ann and Madelyn Kay were born January 1945. Soon they all followed Gene to his next duty station in Burbank, CA.
With Gene's discharge in September 1945, the young family moved back to Kansas, where they lived in Beloit and then moved Denver in 1951. During these years, Esther held jobs in the purchasing department of Great Western Sugar, various teaching jobs, worked for 14 years as a legal secretary, and finally for Housing and Urban Development (HUD), retiring in 1978 at age 62.
In 1979 Esther and Gene moved to a home he built for them on 50 acres near Kiowa, CO. 2001 found them moving to the Gardens at St. Elizabeth retirement community in north Denver, where Gene died in 2002. In 2010 Esther moved to the Atrium (now Solstice) Independent living facility in Grand Junction where she resided until a week before her death. She was an avid reader, loved cross word puzzles, and followed the lives of her children and grandchildren closely. Her Catholic faith was very important to her.
Esther leaves behind daughters, Marilyn Pipkin (Dave) of Cedaredge, CO, and Madelyn Gaarde (John) of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Chris Pipkin (Melissa) of Grand Junction; Tricia Pipkin of Merida, Mexico; Lynn Bloomfield (David) of Colorado Springs, and Susan Hirsch (Jeff) of Cedaredge, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Solstice and The Fountains of Hilltop for their wonderful assistance and understanding during the last few weeks of Esther's life in this difficult pandemic situation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, www.hopewestco.org
or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 230 N. 3rd St., Grand Junction, CO. 81501.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17.