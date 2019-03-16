Ethan Gerald Lindauer
February 23, 1988 - March 5, 2019
Ethan was born February 23, 1988, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was raised on a ranch outside Parachute, Colorado.
After graduating from Grand Valley High School, he attended CSU, graduating from Mesa State with a degree in Computer Science.
He is survived by his parents, Zoe and Gerald Lindauer; brothers, Chisum, Dylan and Charles; sister-in-law, Lyndsey; aunt, Jan Enlow; aunt and uncle, Mary and Jerry Satterfield, and many many many loving friends and family.
A private cremation was held in Tucson.
There will be a graveside service and celebration of life gathering in Parachute, the date and time to be determined later.
He will be greatly missed!
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019