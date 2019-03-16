Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethan Lindauer. View Sign

Ethan Gerald Lindauer

February 23, 1988 - March 5, 2019

Ethan was born February 23, 1988, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was raised on a ranch outside Parachute, Colorado.

After graduating from Grand Valley High School, he attended CSU, graduating from Mesa State with a degree in Computer Science.

He is survived by his parents, Zoe and Gerald Lindauer; brothers, Chisum, Dylan and Charles; sister-in-law, Lyndsey; aunt, Jan Enlow; aunt and uncle, Mary and Jerry Satterfield, and many many many loving friends and family.

A private cremation was held in Tucson.

There will be a graveside service and celebration of life gathering in Parachute, the date and time to be determined later.

He will be greatly missed!

Ethan Gerald LindauerFebruary 23, 1988 - March 5, 2019Ethan was born February 23, 1988, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was raised on a ranch outside Parachute, Colorado.After graduating from Grand Valley High School, he attended CSU, graduating from Mesa State with a degree in Computer Science.He is survived by his parents, Zoe and Gerald Lindauer; brothers, Chisum, Dylan and Charles; sister-in-law, Lyndsey; aunt, Jan Enlow; aunt and uncle, Mary and Jerry Satterfield, and many many many loving friends and family.A private cremation was held in Tucson.There will be a graveside service and celebration of life gathering in Parachute, the date and time to be determined later.He will be greatly missed! Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019

