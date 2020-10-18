1/1
Etta Eichenauer Meador Kincaid
1929 - 2020
Marie Eichenauer Meador Kincaid

October 31, 1929 - September 10, 2020

Etta Marie Eichenauer was born to Rudolph and Opal Eichenauer on October 31, 1929, in Ingalls, KS.

She married Leigh Meador on June 1, 1947, in Ingalls, when Leigh returned from WWII. They had three children, Leroy, Sharon, and Jean. They moved back and forth between Kansas and Grand Junction, finally settling in Grand Junction in 1968.

While they had a small farm, Marie also worked at Gold Bond and Mor Value Stamp Stores. When Leigh died in 1978, she continued to work at Mor Value Stamp Store and as a bailiff, and in her daughter's convenience store, Gofer Foods. She remained a widow for 17 years, square dancing, bowling, cross country skiing, and traveling, until she met Clifton Kincaid and they were married May 7, 1994. The couple traveled around the world together and eventually moved to Cedaredge in 2004, to enjoy life on the golf course. There they could see the Grand Mesa, feed the deer, watch the birds, and still grow peaches.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Rudy and Dale. She is survived by her loving caregiver and husband, Clif; son, Leroy (Kelly) in Casper, WY; daughters, Sharon (Don) Tyre, and Jean (Mike) Kloberdanz, both in Grand Junction; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
