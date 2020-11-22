Eugene Thomas



December 7, 1931 - October 27, 2020



Former Fruita Times publisher, Hubert Eugene "Gene" Thomas, 88, of Kirk, died October 27, 2020, at Yuma from complications after a fall.



Born December 7, 1931, to Floyd and Estellene (Morrow) Thomas in Grand Junction, Gene grew up on a farm near Mack. He attended Fruita Union High School and Mesa College, Regis College, and the University of Colorado Boulder, earning a BA in psychology from CU. He also went to Linotype school and was a typesetter at the Daily Sentinel, the Montrose Daily Press, and the Boulder Daily Camera.



Gene married Patricia Louise Kresha of Osceola, NE, May 17, 1956. He (and Pat, until her death in 1977) published the Fruita Times, the Huerfano World in Walsenburg, the Pleasant Hill (MO) Times, the Douglas County News, the Elbert County News, the Johnstown Breeze, the Nevada (IA) Journal, and a letterpress paper he started in Kirk, the South Y-W Star. He also enjoyed doing letterpress print jobs and collecting type.



Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved reading, gardening, traveling to new places, learning new things, visiting friends, and spending time with his family and pets. Gene delighted in words and instilled that appreciation in his children. He had been in the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and the Colorado Press Association.



In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by siblings, Curtis Thomas and Kathleen Pershing. He is survived by his children, Joseph, of Kirk; Teresa and Karen, of Fargo ND; and Gloria and husband, Brett Beckfield, of Hummelstown, PA; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



