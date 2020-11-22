1/1
Eugene Thomas
1931 - 2020
Eugene Thomas

December 7, 1931 - October 27, 2020

Former Fruita Times publisher, Hubert Eugene "Gene" Thomas, 88, of Kirk, died October 27, 2020, at Yuma from complications after a fall.

Born December 7, 1931, to Floyd and Estellene (Morrow) Thomas in Grand Junction, Gene grew up on a farm near Mack. He attended Fruita Union High School and Mesa College, Regis College, and the University of Colorado Boulder, earning a BA in psychology from CU. He also went to Linotype school and was a typesetter at the Daily Sentinel, the Montrose Daily Press, and the Boulder Daily Camera.

Gene married Patricia Louise Kresha of Osceola, NE, May 17, 1956. He (and Pat, until her death in 1977) published the Fruita Times, the Huerfano World in Walsenburg, the Pleasant Hill (MO) Times, the Douglas County News, the Elbert County News, the Johnstown Breeze, the Nevada (IA) Journal, and a letterpress paper he started in Kirk, the South Y-W Star. He also enjoyed doing letterpress print jobs and collecting type.

Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved reading, gardening, traveling to new places, learning new things, visiting friends, and spending time with his family and pets. Gene delighted in words and instilled that appreciation in his children. He had been in the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and the Colorado Press Association.

In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by siblings, Curtis Thomas and Kathleen Pershing. He is survived by his children, Joseph, of Kirk; Teresa and Karen, of Fargo ND; and Gloria and husband, Brett Beckfield, of Hummelstown, PA; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Gene and Pat were the first to publish my photos and words in a newspaper. Over the years he helped hundreds of others launch careers in journalism. He was a kind editor, a thoughtful publisher and a great news source. His Gene’s Jottings were a source of local news and entertainment for decades. His legacy, as requested by his family, is appropriately, buy a subscription to your local paper.
John Tierney
Coworker
November 12, 2020
EUGENE GRADUATED FROM FRUITA UNION HIGH SCHOOL IN FRUITA, COLORADO IN MAY 1950. WE WERE CLASSMATES. DURING OUR SENIOR YEAR THE STUDENT BODY ELECTED HIM AS "HEAD BOY"
FRANK ROGER LITTLE
Classmate
