Eunice B. Griffee
1923 - 2020
Eunice B. Griffee

October 19, 1923 - October 4, 2020

Eunice Griffee died on October 4, at her home in DeBeque, Colorado.

She and her husband, Floyd, were long time residents on Glade Park where they farmed for 31 years before moving to DeBeque in 1976. Floyd preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage.

Eunice was the mother of nine children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The three oldest of her children, Frank, Mary, and Sharon, preceded her in death. The remaining six, Barbara, Raymond, Janet, Oneta, Linda, and Floyd, are still living and hope to see her again in Heaven one day.

Eunice will be buried in the Glade Park Cemetery in the spring. A celebration of her life will also be held at that time.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
