Eunice Mae White



October 17, 1929 - July 26, 2020



Eunice Mae White, age 90, passed away on July 26, 2020.



She was born in Molina, Colorado, to Ralph and Theo Colclasure. The family moved to the Grand Junction area in her early childhood.



Eunice married the love of her life, Marvin White, on July 20, 1947, and enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 67 years. Together they enjoyed family and friend gatherings, camping, fishing, square dancing, bowling, bingo, card games, several cruise ship tours and of course the "occasional" trips to Blackhawk. When grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived into their lives, they were always very excited to attend all of the special events.



Eunice is survived by her brother, Robert Colclasure "Uncle Bob"; son, Jerry (Cindy) White; daughter, Karin (Eric Schroder); four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



The family has planned a private graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store