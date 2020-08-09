Eva Robertson



December 4, 1926 - March 8, 2020



Eva Marie Robertson, 93, passed peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, Colorado, while surrounded by her devoted family.



She was born near Craig, Colorado, on the Elk Head family homestead to parents, Panko Paul Kawcak and Julia Biskup Kawcak. Eva was middle child of her parents 16 children.



She met her future husband, Leonard Robertson, while working in Craig. The couple married in 1947, and recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary with family and friends.



They were a very loving couple, admired by many for their devotion to one another and their kindness to others.



Eva and Leonard welcomed two children while living in Craig, Glenda and Bill. Eva was a loving and fun mother.



She and Leonard moved to Grand Junction from Craig in 1970, and she enjoyed work at Bar-X Motel and Sears Service Center. Eva owned the Gala Boutique at Teller Arms in the 70's. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play numerous sports. Eva went to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



Eva lost the love of her life, Leonard, in January, 2020, and then she passed in March. They were so close we knew it would be that way.



She is survived by her children, Glenda (Jim) Bennett, Grand Junction, and Bill (Jan) Robertson of Durango. She was had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren she loved.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; 11 of her 16 siblings, and great-grandson, Jackson Bennett.



Inurnment has taken place. Due to Covid, her Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Thank you to staff at Mesa View, Cappella, Hospice and Larchwood Inns, who cared for Eva with great love. Donations, in her name, can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Emergency Aid Fund, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store