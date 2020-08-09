1/1
Eva Robertson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Robertson

December 4, 1926 - March 8, 2020

Eva Marie Robertson, 93, passed peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, Colorado, while surrounded by her devoted family.

She was born near Craig, Colorado, on the Elk Head family homestead to parents, Panko Paul Kawcak and Julia Biskup Kawcak. Eva was middle child of her parents 16 children.

She met her future husband, Leonard Robertson, while working in Craig. The couple married in 1947, and recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary with family and friends.

They were a very loving couple, admired by many for their devotion to one another and their kindness to others.

Eva and Leonard welcomed two children while living in Craig, Glenda and Bill. Eva was a loving and fun mother.

She and Leonard moved to Grand Junction from Craig in 1970, and she enjoyed work at Bar-X Motel and Sears Service Center. Eva owned the Gala Boutique at Teller Arms in the 70's. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play numerous sports. Eva went to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Eva lost the love of her life, Leonard, in January, 2020, and then she passed in March. They were so close we knew it would be that way.

She is survived by her children, Glenda (Jim) Bennett, Grand Junction, and Bill (Jan) Robertson of Durango. She was had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; 11 of her 16 siblings, and great-grandson, Jackson Bennett.

Inurnment has taken place. Due to Covid, her Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Thank you to staff at Mesa View, Cappella, Hospice and Larchwood Inns, who cared for Eva with great love. Donations, in her name, can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Emergency Aid Fund, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved