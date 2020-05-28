Evelyn F. Baker
February 1, 1931 - May 19, 2020
Evelyn F. Baker passed away on May 19, 2020, in her home at the age of 89. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
Evelyn was born in Perryton, TX on February 1, 1931. She grew up in the Pea Green area in Delta County. She was a graduate of Olathe High School where she was a cheerleader. She had lived in the Grand Junction area since 1961.
Evelyn's favorite activities included spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially attending their school and sport activities. She loved the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies in spite of their winning or losing streaks! She was employed the last 17 years, prior to her retirement in 1995, as a medical records manager. An avid cook, she loved nothing more than cooking a big meal for her extended family and enjoying their company and love.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Baker in 1995, as well as her parents, Eunice Southern Cook Walker and Harry Walker; siblings, Ralph, Lillian, Peck, Lillie, and Charles (Cook), and her step-brother, Billy Walker, all of whom passed over time beginning in 1968.
She is survived by daughter, Debra Smith of Grand Junction with son, Brandon Smith; son, Jon (Kristin) Smith, and grandson, Austin; son, Chuck (Donna) Smith of Fruita, grandson, Freddie Horn, and granddaughters, Victoria and Abby, all of whom live in the Grand Junction area. She is also survived by sons, Robert Couch, who lived and cared for her in her home, and Michael (Odette) Couch, granddaughter, Elena, and grandson, Joshua of Weichs, Germany.
Her end of life care was provided by Right at Home and HopeWest Hospice, without whose loving care she would not have been able to remain in her home.
There will not be a formal memorial service at this time. When travel restrictions are lifted the family will have a small service to place her earthly remains to rest with her husband, Robert, at the Fruita Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to HopeWest Hospice at HopeWestCO.org.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 28, 2020.