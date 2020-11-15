Evelyn Johnson



March 23, 1929 - November 9, 2020



Evelyn was born on March 23, 1929, to Signa and Berger Anderson in Collbran. She joined a houseful of siblings, Dean, Ellen, Eva, George, and Ray. She spent her childhood in Collbran and graduated from high school in 1946.



She worked under Dr. Ziegel at Plateau Valley Hospital from age 16-19 and received her LPN license. She met her soul mate and life partner, Don, in 1957. They married on September 26, and had three children, Dennis, Kathy and Donald.



Evelyn and Don owned the Mesa Water Company for 30 years with Evelyn acting as CFO. When the children were older, she started working at the high school as the administrative assistant to the principle, where she spent 20 years.



Evelyn and Don were both active members of the Elks Lodge. She was president of the Ladies Elks and increased their membership dramatically during her tenure. The couple single handedly built four homes during their time together; two homes in Mesa, one in Yuma, and the last in Alaska. When Don retired in 1999, Evelyn joined him. They spent their happiest years traveling in their RV, making multiple trips between their homes in Yuma, AZ and Soldotna, AK.



Evelyn leaves behind her husband, Don; sister, Eva, and three children.



The family will hold a celebration of her life in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elks Lodge #595 in Grand Junction.



