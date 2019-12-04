Evelyn Marie Cossins
January 18, 1942 - November 30, 2019
On November 30, 2019, Evelyn Marie Cossins passed peacefully from this world, surrounded by her caring family and devoted husband. She was welcomed home and is cradled in the loving arms of her heavenly Father. Evelyn leaves behind a legacy in her family of four daughters, 12 grandchildren, two of whom she raised like sons, Shawn and Taylor Cossins, 13 great-grandchildren and countless others that she enveloped into her fold, who may not have been family but were loved just as much.
Evelyn was born on January 18, 1942, in Holyoke, Colorado to Millard "Jack" and Mary Hageman, the only surviving daughter of two that were born and lived there with her brothers Larry, Marvin and Buddy (deceased), her entire life. She put herself through nursing school and started her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She is survived by brothers, Larry and Marvin Hageman; husband of 44 years, Jack Cossins; children, Brenda Trout, Barbara Roush, Belinda Thomason, and Bobbi Hauser, and grandchildren (too numerous to mention).
She was a devout Christian and faithful servant of the Lutheran church, a dedicated stay at home mother and wife, and a testament to the importance of family. She lavished love on her many grandchildren, cherished the holidays with family, and reveled in the simple pleasures of home cooking, time spent out of doors camping or riding horses and attending the many, many activities of her children and grandchildren. Evelyn's physical being will be forever missed but we are never far from her spiritual presence and take comfort in that for all eternity.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019