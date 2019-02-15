Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Daniel. View Sign

Everett Elijah Daniel

June 11, 1948 - February 10, 2019

Everett Elijah Daniel, 70, passed away February 10, 2019, after a year long battle with brain cancer.

Lige was admired for his generosity and keen sense of humor. He always lead by example. He will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was born June 11, 1948, in Wichita Falls, TX to Everett Malcom and Cora Beatrice (Prince) Daniel. The family moved to Grand Junction where Lige chose to live his entire life.

Lige attended Central High School and graduated with honors from Mesa State College.

In 1967 Lige married Cynthia Snell. They were married 51 years and together raised three sons.

Lige found his dream job in the oilfield. He made sure his family visited him at work when he couldn't come home. The job provided the family with opportunities to travel and enjoy new experiences. A back injury ended his career in the patch.

He began working as a collector retiring in 2013 after 17 years with Western Healthcare.

Lige was an avid reader and enjoyed many outdoor activities. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.

Lige is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Dean and Jason Daniel, all of Grand Junction; Jason's daughters, Ashley of Grand Junction and Brittnie of Denver; Chad and Danielle (Foster) Daniel and their two sons, Aiden and Dylan of Johnstown, CO, and sister, Jaretha (Ed) Felmlee of Grand Junction.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.



904 N 7Th St

Grand Junction , CO 81501

