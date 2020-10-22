1/1
Felipe Evelio Madrid
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felipe Evelio Madrid

March 5, 1944 - October 18, 2020

Felipe Evelio Madrid was born in Rio Puerco, N.M. to Facundo and Cruzita Madrid. When he graduated from high school he moved to Colorado and made it his home. He was drafted to serve his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he went back home to N.M., and met Julia Martinez. They soon moved to Colorado and had three children, Phillip, Dean, and Michael Mardrid.

He had a love for the land and worked in farming and agriculture. After working in Colorado, he returned to his family roots in Rio Puerco, N.M. to live on his native soil, residing in both places until his passing.

Felipe was preceded in death by sons, Phillip and Michael Madrid; mother of his children, Julia; parents, Facundo and Cruzita Madrid; infant brother, Mizel; brothers-in-law, Arby Mayrant and Valentine Guillen Sr.; sister-in-law, Elsie Madrid; nieces, Barbara Herrera, Darlene Robbins, and Maggie Howie, and nephew, Robert Guillen.

He is survived by children, Dean Madrid, Pablo Adan Lara, and Maria Elena Adan, Lara Rodriguez; grandchildren, Monica and Daniel Madrid; great-grandchildren, Lexi and DJ Madrid and seven adopted grandchildren whom he loved; brothers, Ildefonso Madrid of Rio Puerco, and Richard (Cordy) Madrid of Canones; sisters, Cordy Myrant of California; Madge Boyd (Leo) of Virginia; Matilda (Herman) of Tierra Azul; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., viewing will be at noon. Burial will take place in Coyote, N.M., with full military honors.

The family of Felipe is extremely thankful to all the extended family, friends, and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support you have all shown.

In lieu of flowers and gifts we ask that you donate to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.

Services entrusted to Affordable Memorial Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved