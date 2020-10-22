Felipe Evelio MadridMarch 5, 1944 - October 18, 2020Felipe Evelio Madrid was born in Rio Puerco, N.M. to Facundo and Cruzita Madrid. When he graduated from high school he moved to Colorado and made it his home. He was drafted to serve his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he went back home to N.M., and met Julia Martinez. They soon moved to Colorado and had three children, Phillip, Dean, and Michael Mardrid.He had a love for the land and worked in farming and agriculture. After working in Colorado, he returned to his family roots in Rio Puerco, N.M. to live on his native soil, residing in both places until his passing.Felipe was preceded in death by sons, Phillip and Michael Madrid; mother of his children, Julia; parents, Facundo and Cruzita Madrid; infant brother, Mizel; brothers-in-law, Arby Mayrant and Valentine Guillen Sr.; sister-in-law, Elsie Madrid; nieces, Barbara Herrera, Darlene Robbins, and Maggie Howie, and nephew, Robert Guillen.He is survived by children, Dean Madrid, Pablo Adan Lara, and Maria Elena Adan, Lara Rodriguez; grandchildren, Monica and Daniel Madrid; great-grandchildren, Lexi and DJ Madrid and seven adopted grandchildren whom he loved; brothers, Ildefonso Madrid of Rio Puerco, and Richard (Cordy) Madrid of Canones; sisters, Cordy Myrant of California; Madge Boyd (Leo) of Virginia; Matilda (Herman) of Tierra Azul; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., viewing will be at noon. Burial will take place in Coyote, N.M., with full military honors.The family of Felipe is extremely thankful to all the extended family, friends, and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support you have all shown.In lieu of flowers and gifts we ask that you donate to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.Services entrusted to Affordable Memorial Care.