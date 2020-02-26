Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Tenorio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felix Tenorio



May 10, 1930 - February 15, 2020



Felix M. Tenorio, youngest of ten children, was born in Grand Junction, CO, on May 10, 1930. He passed away at home in Dewey, OK, on February 15, 2020, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 89 years old.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, Frank and Maria and all nine of his siblings, Juan, Nadine, Irene, Myrna, Virginia, Pauline, Louis, Eloisa and Florence.



Felix grew up in Grand Junction. He served in the US Army between 1951 and 1956 where he was on the boxing team. He retired from General Motors in Southern California where lived for over 45 years with Janet. He lived most recently in Oklahoma with his daughter and her family.



Felix is survived by three sons from his first marriage to Lila, Larry (Betty) Tenorio; Tony (Rita) Tenorio, and Frank (Debbie) Tenorio, all of Grand Junction and daughter from his marriage to Janet, Anjanette (Mike) Mantooth of Dewey, OK. He is also survived by grandchildren, Frank, Lila, Aundrea, Nina, Leticia, Veronica, Nicholas, Joey, Dorothy and Ava, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.



Felix loved weightlifting and continued to do so until his cancer diagnosis in his mid-80's. He enjoyed playing poker in his local league, doing crossword puzzles, playing the lottery and watching westerns on TV. He also enjoyed finding treasure at garage sales and thrift stores and loved to visit with people in local coffee shops.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Courtyard Marriott, 756 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, CO. Reception will follow.

Felix TenorioMay 10, 1930 - February 15, 2020Felix M. Tenorio, youngest of ten children, was born in Grand Junction, CO, on May 10, 1930. He passed away at home in Dewey, OK, on February 15, 2020, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 89 years old.He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, Frank and Maria and all nine of his siblings, Juan, Nadine, Irene, Myrna, Virginia, Pauline, Louis, Eloisa and Florence.Felix grew up in Grand Junction. He served in the US Army between 1951 and 1956 where he was on the boxing team. He retired from General Motors in Southern California where lived for over 45 years with Janet. He lived most recently in Oklahoma with his daughter and her family.Felix is survived by three sons from his first marriage to Lila, Larry (Betty) Tenorio; Tony (Rita) Tenorio, and Frank (Debbie) Tenorio, all of Grand Junction and daughter from his marriage to Janet, Anjanette (Mike) Mantooth of Dewey, OK. He is also survived by grandchildren, Frank, Lila, Aundrea, Nina, Leticia, Veronica, Nicholas, Joey, Dorothy and Ava, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.Felix loved weightlifting and continued to do so until his cancer diagnosis in his mid-80's. He enjoyed playing poker in his local league, doing crossword puzzles, playing the lottery and watching westerns on TV. He also enjoyed finding treasure at garage sales and thrift stores and loved to visit with people in local coffee shops.A celebration of life service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Courtyard Marriott, 756 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, CO. Reception will follow. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close