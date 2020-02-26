Felix Tenorio
May 10, 1930 - February 15, 2020
Felix M. Tenorio, youngest of ten children, was born in Grand Junction, CO, on May 10, 1930. He passed away at home in Dewey, OK, on February 15, 2020, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 89 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, Frank and Maria and all nine of his siblings, Juan, Nadine, Irene, Myrna, Virginia, Pauline, Louis, Eloisa and Florence.
Felix grew up in Grand Junction. He served in the US Army between 1951 and 1956 where he was on the boxing team. He retired from General Motors in Southern California where lived for over 45 years with Janet. He lived most recently in Oklahoma with his daughter and her family.
Felix is survived by three sons from his first marriage to Lila, Larry (Betty) Tenorio; Tony (Rita) Tenorio, and Frank (Debbie) Tenorio, all of Grand Junction and daughter from his marriage to Janet, Anjanette (Mike) Mantooth of Dewey, OK. He is also survived by grandchildren, Frank, Lila, Aundrea, Nina, Leticia, Veronica, Nicholas, Joey, Dorothy and Ava, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Felix loved weightlifting and continued to do so until his cancer diagnosis in his mid-80's. He enjoyed playing poker in his local league, doing crossword puzzles, playing the lottery and watching westerns on TV. He also enjoyed finding treasure at garage sales and thrift stores and loved to visit with people in local coffee shops.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Courtyard Marriott, 756 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, CO. Reception will follow.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020