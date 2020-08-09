1/1
Florence V. Balbier
1923 - 2020
Florence V. Balbier

March 18, 1923 - June 6, 2020

Florence V. Balbier, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. She was 97.

She was born on March 18, 1923, in Chicago, IL. Florence moved to Grand Junction with Ted, her husband, in 1974.

Florence was mother of five children, Thomas, Karen, Teresa, Ted Jr., and Bruce; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eight.

Florence's passion was crafts and volunteering. Her volunteering started as a teenager at an orphanage in Chicago. She was an avid volunteer in Grand Junction for 44 years, lending her talents and time to St. Mary's Hospital, Veterans Hospital, and many other community organizations. Florence took the lead with volunteers to raise funds for St. Mary's Hospital programs.

Florence will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness in time spent while knitting hundreds of warm hats and shawls for many cancer patients.

There will be a Mass on August 14, 10:30, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The family will have a private ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery where she will lay to rest with her late husband, Ted Sr.

Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
