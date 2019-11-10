Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Paul O'Nan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Paul O'Nan



July 18, 1927 - November 3, 2019



Floyd left us with the peace of mind that he no longer had to deal with pain anymore. He had a full life with many wonderful talents that he put to use for all to enjoy. He had a wonderful memory and could tell you so many details about Grand Junction.



He and his brother, Fred, would ride their unicycles to and from work. Quite handy, they would ride on the bus as far as it went, carrying the unicycle on their lap and jump off the bus and ride the rest of the way. Floyd still owned his unicycle that he made himself.



He owned a sign shop, as well as being a "dry-wall specialist". He was very good at fixing cars, and anything else that needed repairs.



Floyd couldn't say enough to express his appreciation for his son, Jace, who faithfully took care of him up to the last minute.



Floyd was born, the seventh child of ten. He has two sisters living, Arlene Knight of Arizona, and Martha May (David) Odelberg of Grand Junction.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Linsay and Lucy O'Nan; brothers, Clifford, Clyde, Lawrence, Curtis, George, and Fred, and sister, Beth Hugenot.



No service is planned.

