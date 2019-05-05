Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Swann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



December 20, 1930 - April 26, 2019

Floyd W. Swann was born in December, 1930, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019.

Floyd is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and Myrtle Swann, and his seven siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Jorjean Swann, whom he loved and cherished for more than 70 years. He was a kind, loving, and generous father to his four children, Terri, Judy, Douglas, and Daniel; his six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will be remembered and sorely missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.

No memorial service is planned at this time.



Floyd W. SwannDecember 20, 1930 - April 26, 2019Floyd W. Swann was born in December, 1930, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019.Floyd is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and Myrtle Swann, and his seven siblings.He is survived by his wife, Edith Jorjean Swann, whom he loved and cherished for more than 70 years. He was a kind, loving, and generous father to his four children, Terri, Judy, Douglas, and Daniel; his six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will be remembered and sorely missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.No memorial service is planned at this time. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close