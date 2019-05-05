Floyd W. Swann
December 20, 1930 - April 26, 2019
Floyd W. Swann was born in December, 1930, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019.
Floyd is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and Myrtle Swann, and his seven siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Jorjean Swann, whom he loved and cherished for more than 70 years. He was a kind, loving, and generous father to his four children, Terri, Judy, Douglas, and Daniel; his six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will be remembered and sorely missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019