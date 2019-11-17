Forrest U. Harmon
1933 - 2019
Forrest U. Harmon passed away October 31, 2019, at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, CO, where he had been a patient for nearly five years. He was 86 years old.
Forrest was born to Leslie "Pete" and Cora M. Harmon in 1933. His sister, Pat Cochran, of Goodland, KS preceded him in death. He also has sister, Iris Harmon of Canyon City, CO.
Forrest graduated from high school in Gunnison, CO in 1952. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska. He later married Kay Bryan of Gunnison. They had two sons, Ross (Stacie) and Mitchell (Margaret), and one grandson, Jett; they all survive.
Forrest was a rancher and he loved baby animals. He also enjoyed traveling and was always curious to see what was around the next bend.
Eventually Forrest and Kay divorced, as did Chuck and Marlene Tate. Forrest and Marlene reconnected at a class reunion in Crested Butte, CO, 29 years ago, and as they say "the rest is history". Both enjoyed traveling. Marlene kept a huge map, where she traced their travels through 33 states.
Forrest spent the winter months in Quartzsite, AZ, taking in all the shows. Anything you'd ever want to buy was there. It was in Arizona that he learned "wire-wrapping". He made hundreds of pendants from polished stones wrapped in copper wire. Unsold trays of pendants were taken to the Wing as gifts to employees who had a part in Forrest's care.
As per his request, no services will be held, burial will take place in Meeker, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019