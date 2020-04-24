Frances A. Pescia
April 9, 1926 - April 19, 2020
Frances Alice Pescia passed away April 19, 2020, at her home in Fruita, Colorado, surrounded by family. She will be buried Friday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family will be allowed to attend.
Frances, known as Fran, was born April 9, 1926, to Joseph and Frances Gritmon of Lynbrook Long Island, New York, a firefighter and a homemaker.
On July 3, 1948, Fran married Everett V. Pescia. Fran became a proud military wife. Fran and Ed had two daughters, Cherylanne and Cynthia. She taught Sunday School and volunteered for school, church, and the V. A. Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Fran's love of fashion lead her to a life-long career in the fashion industry. She retired from JC Penney in 1986.
Her kind and friendly personality assured her of many friends throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Fran leaves behind her heartbroken family, Cherylanne, Cynthia, Randy, Jamie, Aspen, Carl, Callie, and Garold, including her extended family and friends near and far.
The world is a dimmer place without your bright and cheery presence. You will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020