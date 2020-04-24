Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances A. Pescia. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 1:00 PM Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado Send Flowers Obituary

Frances A. Pescia



April 9, 1926 - April 19, 2020



Frances Alice Pescia passed away April 19, 2020, at her home in Fruita, Colorado, surrounded by family. She will be buried Friday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family will be allowed to attend.



Frances, known as Fran, was born April 9, 1926, to Joseph and Frances Gritmon of Lynbrook Long Island, New York, a firefighter and a homemaker.



On July 3, 1948, Fran married Everett V. Pescia. Fran became a proud military wife. Fran and Ed had two daughters, Cherylanne and Cynthia. She taught Sunday School and volunteered for school, church, and the V. A. Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Fran's love of fashion lead her to a life-long career in the fashion industry. She retired from JC Penney in 1986.



Her kind and friendly personality assured her of many friends throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Fran leaves behind her heartbroken family, Cherylanne, Cynthia, Randy, Jamie, Aspen, Carl, Callie, and Garold, including her extended family and friends near and far.



The world is a dimmer place without your bright and cheery presence. You will live in our hearts forever.



Frances A. PesciaApril 9, 1926 - April 19, 2020Frances Alice Pescia passed away April 19, 2020, at her home in Fruita, Colorado, surrounded by family. She will be buried Friday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family will be allowed to attend.Frances, known as Fran, was born April 9, 1926, to Joseph and Frances Gritmon of Lynbrook Long Island, New York, a firefighter and a homemaker.On July 3, 1948, Fran married Everett V. Pescia. Fran became a proud military wife. Fran and Ed had two daughters, Cherylanne and Cynthia. She taught Sunday School and volunteered for school, church, and the V. A. Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.Fran's love of fashion lead her to a life-long career in the fashion industry. She retired from JC Penney in 1986.Her kind and friendly personality assured her of many friends throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Fran leaves behind her heartbroken family, Cherylanne, Cynthia, Randy, Jamie, Aspen, Carl, Callie, and Garold, including her extended family and friends near and far.The world is a dimmer place without your bright and cheery presence. You will live in our hearts forever. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close