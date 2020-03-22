Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Arnhold. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Arnhold



September 29, 1928 - March 15, 2020



Frances Arnhold was born in Catherine, Kansas on September 29, 1928. She passed away peacefully with her son, Fred, at her side at her residence at The Commons in Grand Junction, CO. She was 91 years old.



She married John Arnhold at the Cathedral of the Plains in the small German American community of Victoria, Kansas on May 25, 1948, and lived to celebrate 68 years of marriage. Together they ventured West to Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and Oregon to live and grow their family.



They had five children, Steve (Susie), Paul (Marcia), Fred, Lois (Bob), and Tom (Jeff); eight grandchildren, Andy, Aaron, Aimee, Joel, Jordan, Stephanie, Lisa, and Patrick; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. As her children raised their young families, Frances enjoyed cooking for her family on Sunday gatherings.



John and Frances moved to Grand Junction in 1965, where they lived the rest of their lives. They were members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where Frances was a Catholic Daughter. Frances enjoyed her volunteer service at the church, cooking with her friends for various church events. She worked for many years at Central High School as a cook and cashier. Frances was kind and generous and shared her wonderful sense of humor with everyone. She was a wonderful wife and devoted mother, and she made all of our lives more meaningful. She will be dearly missed.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we regret that a visitation and a funeral mass will not be held in order to protect the public health.



In lieu of flowers and your attendance, the family asks that the "Offering of a Mass for Frances" be requested at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Grand Junction and at the Basilica of St. Fidelis Catholic Church, Cathedral of the Plains in Victoria, Kansas. Frances will be interred next to her husband, John, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Columbarium.



