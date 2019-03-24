Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Fuquay. View Sign

Frances "D'Ann" Fuquay

August 2, 1941 - March 21, 2019

Frances D'Ann Fuquay was born August 2, 1941, in Wheeler, Texas, to Calvin Murray Fuquay and Vera Willene Short Fuquay on their 2nd wedding anniversary. She died at 8:35 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

D'Ann was both scholar and athlete throughout her life. Her academic prowess was recognized early when she was named Valedictorian of the Class of 1959 at Midwest City (Oklahoma) High School.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree from Oklahoma Baptist University, Magna cum Laude, Class of 1963. She first attended classes at that school at the age of three, as she sat in the classes taught by her maternal grandfather, William Thomas Short, a founder of the school.

While pursuing graduate studies D'Ann taught junior high mathematics at Uni Lab School, Norman, Oklahoma, 1963-64 and 1965-66. In the intervening year 1964-65, she taught junior high mathematics in Charleston, Missouri. In 1966, she completed requirements and was awarded the degree of Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Oklahoma, where she remained for a subsequent year.

From September 1967 through May 1991, she served Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, as Professor of Mathematics and Professor of Computer Science. During sabbaticals from Mercer, she completed additional advanced degrees: At Idaho State University - Pocatello (1973-74), Doctor of Arts in Mathematics, and at Colorado State University - Ft. Collins (1980-81), Master of Science in Computer Science.

D'Ann moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1991 and served Colorado Mesa University 1991-2000 as Professor of Computer Science.

She retired from teaching in 2000.

Throughout her life she enjoyed sports, especially hiking, biking, and backpacking on the trails and in the wilderness areas of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

D'Ann was preceded in death by her parents and their many ancestors, of whose lives she was a student and documentarian, and by her hiking and back-packing buddy and consistent special friend, Enid Hardman of Pocatello, ID.

She is survived by her brother, Bob Fuquay of Des Peres, Missouri; nieces, Amy Buescher (Randy) of Camdenton, Missouri, and Kati Meraz of Arnold, Missouri; great-nephew, Jesse Fuquay of Camdenton; family friend, Jacob Loyd of Des Peres, Missouri; and by many special friends in Grand Junction, Colorado, and elsewhere.

She requested her body be cremated and her ashes interred with her parents at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Midwest City, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to a .





